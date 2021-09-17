E-Weekly Wrap: Shatta Wale called out, Psalm Adjeteyfio gets help

Entertainment of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

There is fire on the mountain!



Several Ghanaian celebrities topped trends this week following news of their scandals and also "beefs" brewing between individuals who were once close friends.



Amma Broni in a rundown presents all the latest gist in the entertainment industry on this episode of your favourite E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers Forum.



Shatta Wale has exposed himself, he alleged that the CEO of 3Music Awards, Abdulai Abu Sadiq, gave him some 11 awards which he didn't deserve back in 2019.



His comments have witnessed fellow dancehall artiste, Samini, daring Shatta Wale, whom he described as fake, to release just a single hit song. The 'Linda' hitmaker added that the singer has been begging big men in the country for money and favours.



"Life! You want to tarnish everyone’s image to elevate yours lol! tell them about your base awards and all the other fake behind closed doors accolades y’all take just to get closer to authentic legacies. Why didn’t you reject them Mr FAKE revolutionary pah pah #bangerdrought."



Get all the updates from the camp of Afia Schwar, Ayisha Modi, Sarkodie, Osebo, Fameye, Wode Maya, among others.



Watch E-Weekly Wrap below:





