E-Weekly Wrap: Shatta Wale, Medikal released from jail

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fans of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and rapper, Medikal, expressed satisfaction following the release of the two celebrated musicians.



An Accra Circuit Court granted them a bail of GH¢100,000.00 in separate cases.



Their release came with a 'sea bath' as they together with three others who were arrested in connection to a staged gun attack carried out by Shatta.



They visited the beach for what many have termed as a 'spiritual cleansing' after gaining their freedom.



On this series of E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers' Forum, Amma Broni serves us with matters arising from the release of Shatta Movement boss and MDK.



Also, Funny Face, Martha Ankomah, Mona4Reall and a host of others made headlines in the entertainment industry.



Watch E-Weekly Wrap below:







