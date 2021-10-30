You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 30Article 1391569

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Weekly Wrap: Shatta Wale, Medikal released from jail

Shatta Wale, Funny Face, others featured on this week's E-weekly wrap

Fans of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, and rapper, Medikal, expressed satisfaction following the release of the two celebrated musicians.

An Accra Circuit Court granted them a bail of GH¢100,000.00 in separate cases.

Their release came with a 'sea bath' as they together with three others who were arrested in connection to a staged gun attack carried out by Shatta.

They visited the beach for what many have termed as a 'spiritual cleansing' after gaining their freedom.

On this series of E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers' Forum, Amma Broni serves us with matters arising from the release of Shatta Movement boss and MDK.

Also, Funny Face, Martha Ankomah, Mona4Reall and a host of others made headlines in the entertainment industry.

Watch E-Weekly Wrap below: