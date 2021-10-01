E-Weekly Wrap: Nana Ampadu passes on, celebrities flaunt iPhone 13 pro max

Entertainment of Friday, 1 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The entertainment industry is mourning with the family and widow of legendary Highlife singer, Nana Kwame Ampadu, who passed away at age 76 on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.



News of the demise of Nana Ampadu also known as 'Adwomtofo Nyinaa Hene' has witnessed tons of tribute pouring in for the singer who was a composer of over 800 songs.



On this series of E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers' Forum, Ghanaian celebrities who are the new owners of the iPhone 13 pro max have posed with their phones on their social media pages.



The action by former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah and actress Tracey Boakye have been condemned by Efia Odo and a section of the public who believe that owning an iPhone is not an accomplishment in life.



In a tweet, Efia Odo wrote: "Why is acquiring the latest iPhone such an accomplishment to many Ghanaians? This really baffles me and I need answers cuz it’s quite embarrassing especially seeing “celebrities” posing with their new iPhone."



Get the latest gist from the camp of Big Akwes who has accused Kwadwo Nkansah LilWin of collapsing the career of young actors in the movie industry.



Shatta Wale, Comedian Warris, Yaa Jackson, and Berla Mundi made it to this week's top stories.



Watch E-Weekly Wrap below:





