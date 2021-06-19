E-Weekly Wrap: Nana Agradaa loses court case, A-Plus exposes Kwabena Kwabena

Entertainment of Saturday, 19 June 2021

Musician and political analyst Kwame A Plus has rubbished claims by High-Life musician, Kwabena Kwabena who has revealed that he received no penny for his New Patriotic Party (NPP) campaign song in 2008.



A-Plus who is a sympathizer of the NPP has asked Kwabena Kwabena not to be ungrateful but rather show gratitude to the party for the over GH¢100,000 he received for composing the song "Number One".



He wrote: “It's not true!!! The song was recorded in 2008. I took him to Ken Ofori-Atta and Nana Poku at Data Bank where he was paid about 45 thousand cedis. He was later paid another 25 thousand cedis to shoot the music video (that was the money we used to pay for the infiniti) and another 30 thousand to promote the song. In all, he received about 100 thousand Ghana cedis.”



“This does not include the two thousand Ghana cedis he received each time he performed at a Believe in Ghana concert; there were about 12 concerts in all, and the 20 thousand Ghana cedis Nana Addo gave to him at Golden Tulip Kumasi when we went for the last Ashanti region rally”.



