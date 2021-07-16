E-Weekly Wrap: Moesha attempts suicide, Badu Kobi's prophecies fail

Entertainment of Friday, 16 July 2021

Many have wondered what might have driven actress, Moesha Buduong’s attempt to take her life.



The actress was saved by some strangers from throwing herself off an uncompleted building as she explained that she's facing challenges in her journey with Christ.



The former “slay queen” has revealed that she is now a born again Christian. According to Moesha, she is much fulfilled in her current state despite giving away her Range Rover and several other properties.



“I don’t have anything in my account. I have sold my car, I was even walking to go pick trotro… I was walking to go pick Bolt. I don’t have anything, I have given it out, see me, the way I am looking but me looking like this, I am happier than those days that you see me in driving Range Rover, travelling. I was not real, I was not a happy child,” said Moesha.



On this episode of E-Weekly Wrap, Amma Broni takes you through matters arising from the camp of Moesha whose friends and colleagues have sent in words of encouragement.



On the back of failed prophesies, Prophet Badu Kobi of the Glorious Wave Church International, was trolled on Twitter over his prediction on Euro 2020 which turned out to be false.



Actress Michy, Yvonne Nelson, Efia Odo, and music producer Hammer made it to the news on this episode of E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers' Forum.



