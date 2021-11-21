E-Weekly Wrap: Journalist Albert meets his 'meeter' Nana Aba Anamoah

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcast journalist, Nana Aba Anamoah received applause from a section of Ghanaians for naming and shaming a habitual cyberbully called, Journalist Albert.



Together with broadcasters, Bridget Otoo of Metro TV and Serwaa Amihere of GHOne TV, Albert encountered his worst experience when he faced the women he had previously attacked on Twitter at his audition for 'The Next TV Star'.



"…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? you sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face,” Nana Aba said to Albert.



The viral video received mixed reactions from the public. While the three were hailed for putting Albert in his place, some condemned the approach used in pointing out the young man's mistakes.



In this episode of E-Weekly Wrap on Bloggers' Forum, Amma Broni details the stages of Albert and Nana Aba's brouhaha as well as his partnership with the EIB Network.



A lot went down in the entertainment circle this week right from the camp of A Plus, actress Nayas, Prince David Osei among others.



Find out what you missed in the video below:



