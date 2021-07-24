E-Weekly Wrap: How the Ayisha Modi, Afia Schwarzenegger squabble started

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The back and forth between Ayisha Modi and Afia Schwarzenegger climaxed this week’s happenings in the Ghanaian showbiz industry.



The two celebrities somewhat kept social media users at the edge of their seats as they engaged themselves in a tough war that lasted for days.



Their feud was characterized by insults and the revelation of supposed secrets. Among other things, Ayisha alleged during a live video that Afia Schwarzenegger constantly begs her for money to foot her daughter’s bills.



Afia Schwarzenegger in a clap back also alleged that Ayisha is having an affair with the wife of a popular pastor who purchased her five-bedroom house at East Legon.



On the flip side, Rufftown Records signee, Wendy Shay, registered her displeasure concerning the high cost of mobile data in the country. She called on telecommunication companies to ‘wake up’ and resolve the situation.



Also featuring was the ‘artiste of the moment' Black Sheriff whose breakthrough is triggering varied reactions.



Since the release of his 'First Sermon' and 'Second Sermon', he has received massive support and patronage from Ghanaians. The 'Second Sermon' with just five days after its release garnered over one million views on YouTube. The 'First Sermon', released in May, has amassed over two million views on digital streaming platform, Audiomack.



