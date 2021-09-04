E-Weekly Wrap: Gemann apologises to Delay, Adebayor shocks Funny Face

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ace Ghanaian musician Gemann says he was taken out of context in an interview where he revealed plans to marry television presenter Delay.



“Marrying Delay is one of the biggest plans I intend to achieve. After I lost my ex-wife, I have not married any other woman. I travelled all the way to Ghana to purposely marry Delay,” said Gemann in an interview on Kingdom Plus FM.



Delay who seems agitated with the public proposal in response said “I’ve never met him before; it’s called clout chasing.”



Also on this series of E-Weekly Wrap, rapper Sarkodie, Promzy of VIP fame, Wendy Shay, Bulldog, Funny Face made it to the headlines.



Join Amma Broni as she walks you through all the major stories in the entertainment industry.



Watch the video below:



