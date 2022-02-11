E-Weekly Wrap: Despite splashes 3 million dollars on Bugatti

Entertainment of Friday, 11 February 2022

A lot can happen within a week when it comes to Ghana's entertainment industry. From controversies to online 'beefs' and a big man acquiring one of the most expensive cars in the country.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Despite Media Group, Dr Osei Kwame Despite on Sunday made a big statement by outdooring his Bugatti Chiron estimated at a whopping 3 million dollars.



Social media was brought to a standstill after discovering that Despite splashed a fortune of GH¢19,200,000.00 on a car.



Join Amma Broni as she presents the latest gist in showbiz from the camp of Afia Schwarzenegger, who is still mourning her late father and the allegations levelled against her by Nana Tornado.



Also, Empress Gifty has cursed persons sabotaging her. She claims that someone is bent on causing her downfall. The E-levy bill has also witnessed tons of celebrities kicking against them.



Enjoy this week's rundown below



