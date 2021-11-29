E-Weekly Wrap: Ayisha Modi and Stonebwoy 'trick' Ghanaians

Entertainment of Monday, 29 November 2021

Talent manager, Ayisha Modi has to the surprise of many revealed that she and award-winning Dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, unfollowed each other on Instagram just to get the reactions of Ghanaians.



Over the last couple of days, Bhim Nation fans were thrown into a state of confusion over the alleged fallout of the two but Ayisha also called 'She Loves Stonebwoy' has noted that there is no cause for alarm.



"If you care to know we decided to unfollow each other so that we see reactions from those who will be happy if that happens. Shame on you all and keep on finding problems for people when you have the bigger ones internally. You guys should put some respect on the Stonebwoyb and his brand as well. Enough is Enough! Most Ghanaians are so evil abaaa," she wrote in a post on November 25.



