E-Weekly Wrap: Ayisha Modi, Afia Schwarzenegger war turns spiritual

Entertainment of Friday, 10 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Afia Schwarzenegger and talent manager, Ayisha Modi, better known as "She Loves Stonebwoy" have rekindled their beef, with the latter threatening to eliminate Afia "spiritually".



Ayisha in a leaked audio is quoted as saying: "I will speed up things for Afia for three hours and she will not be the same. If she's able to wake up the same, then change my name. What I did to her last week is even small. She should just wait and see. At just exactly 3pm you’ll begin to witness things. You wait and see," those were Ayisha Modi’s exact words to the unknown caller.



Afia who seems unbothered has made a mockery of the threat in a video where she was captured chanting the words of Ayisha.



In this series of E-Weekly Wrap, Amma Broni brings you a full package on all the happenings in the entertainment circles.



Find out, gospel musician, Florence Obinim's reply to critics who have accused her of bleaching and also enhancing her body.



Sarkodie, Akuapem Poloo, Bibi Bright as well as the man of the moment, Blogger ZionFeix made it to this week's series.



Watch the video below:





