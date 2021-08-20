E-Weekly Wrap: Abena Korkor reconciles with A-Plus, priest kisses students

Entertainment of Friday, 20 August 2021

Mental health advocate, Abena Korkor and singer Kwame A-Plus have smoked the peace pipe following their online feud.



Abena shared a photo where A-Plus had his hand on her shoulder during a visit to his office.



The post was captioned: “Friends make sure peace prevails. Cheers to more fruitful acquaintances @kwameaplus."



Also this week, a priest at the St. Monica's College of Education has been relieved of his post as Chaplain of the school over his unprofessional action.



The priest identified as Rev. Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi was captured in a viral video forcibly kissing three teacher trainee teachers. The video sparked public outrage, with many calling for his arrest.



Reacting to the "holy kiss" saga, Prophet Kofi Oduro, the founder of Alabaster International Ministries, called on the church to condemn the act.



He said: "This is foolishness and the only remedy is for us to put him before the law and let the law throw him into jail then he will learn sense. The church must not cover him, this is not new, some of these things have been happening."



