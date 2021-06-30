E-Weekly Wrap: 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards rundown

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

The 2-day event of the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards came off on the 25 and 26 June 2021, at the Accra International Conference Centre and as expected, it wasn’t without controversies and disappointment.



The music awards which seeks to reward deserving artistes for their hard work under the year in review, witnessed Gospel musician, Diana Hamilton taking home the Artiste of the Year award. She came out as the ultimate winner after beating Sarkodie, KiDi, Adina, Kwami Eugene, and Medikal in the said category.



According to reports, KiDi was left disappointed as he had high hopes of grabbing the 2021 Artiste of the Year a year after his record label mate, Kuami Eugene earned the 2020 VGMA Artiste of the Year spot. This turnaround of events saw KiDi walking out of the auditorium. He later congratulated Diana Hamilton for her win.



On this special edition of E-Weekly Wrap, we focus on the good and bad of this year’s VGM awards which saw over 30 music talents taking home awards in the various categories.



The outfits worn by celebrated artistes and industry players was undoubtedly the highlight of the event and as expected some musicians understood the assignment. Fashion enthusiasts have however revealed that they were somewhat disappointed with the looks served by some of their favourite musicians on the red carpet.



Find out those who made it to the cut as best and worst dressed at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards:



Watch the video below:



