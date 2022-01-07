E-Levy is not a good initiative – Christiana Awuni

Entertainment of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: zionfelix.net

Christiana Awuni has joined the majority of Ghanaians who are against the E-Levy.



A section of Ghanaians spoke against the levy which will see about 1.75 percent tax deducted during Mobile Money (MoMo) transactions if the bill is passed.



Sharing her view, Madam Awuni told Zion Felix in an interview that it is not a good initiative.



Christiana Awuni questioned how much people are earning for such deductions to be made.



The popular actress said the E-Levy should be abolished.



Watch the full interview below:



