E-Levy infuriates Fella Makafui as she suffers GH¢150 deduction

Entertainment of Monday, 2 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy implementation takes off



Ghanaians express opinions about E-Levy



Fella Makafui calls for more education on E-Levy



The implementation of the controversial Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) has birthed reactions from some Ghanaians, including showbiz personalities with Fella Makafui being the latest celebrity to voice her frustrations.



The actress in a tweet, Sunday, fumed with rage after she was charged an amount of GH¢150 for a GH¢10,000 transaction.



"How do small business owners survive this? The charges could literally be the profit! Waaww... I’m speechless! 150cedis for 10k Transaction," she tweeted.



Earlier, actress Yvonne Nelson also expressed concern over the implementation of the E-Levy. She mentioned that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo “lured Ghanaians” with “big English” during the election campaign and appears to have failed voters who had the conviction that he was very much concerned about addressing the plights of the ordinary Ghanaian and making life better.



The government of Ghana rolled out the E-Levy policy which was passed in Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, amidst the Minority walkout from the chamber.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), had indicated that it has put in place adequate measures to ensure the smooth take-off of the new tax.



According to the GRA, it has broadly consulted all relevant stakeholders to ensure the collection of the E-Levy as earlier announced.



“The Authority assures the general public that adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the smooth implementation of the Levy,” it said in a statement.



“GRA has held several technical sessions and engagements with the various charging entities (Electronic Money Issuers, Banks, Payment Service Providers, and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions) on the implementation of the E-Levy, with the aim of ensuring that the charging entities are in a position to implement the Levy by the due date,” it added.



“Following Ghana Revenue Authority’s assessment of the general readiness of some Charging Entities to integrate with the E-levy Management System, the Commissioner-General has decided on a modified phased approach for the implementation of the Levy from 1st of May 2022.”





This E-Levy thing …waaaww !! SMH !! They charged me 150cedis for 10k transaction!! What !!! — Mrs. Precious Frimpong (@fellamakafui_) May 1, 2022

How do small business owners survive this ?? The charges could literally be the profit !! Waaww .. I’m speechless!! 150cedis for 10k Transaction ???? — Mrs. Precious Frimpong (@fellamakafui_) May 1, 2022

Can someone please Educate me on this E-Levy thing because ???????????????? I don’t get it !! — Mrs. Precious Frimpong (@fellamakafui_) May 1, 2022

You lured Ghanaians with your BIG BIG english @NAkufoAddo — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????????? (@yvonnenelsongh) May 1, 2022