E-Levy: Rex Omar descends on Akufo-Addo gov’t after passage

Entertainment of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian music legend Rex Omar has alleged that all state institutions under the Akufo-Addo government have been “raped” so that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) can have its way.



“For the first time in the history of Ghana that my passport has been rendered useless and my birth certificate has been rendered useless. Everything has to be the Ghana Card which the majority of the people don’t have.”



According to the GHAMRO President, the e-levy will affect their organization as well and wants the government to find scientific and creative ways to ensure that most of the people in the informal sector pay taxes rather than forcing the controversial e-levy on Ghanaians.



“Ghanaians are against how the government has mismanaged our money but not against taxes. The NPP government’s interest is not the money they are expecting to get from e-levy. They are interested in just collateralizing the e-levy so that they can continue to borrow.



“As a serious government that has gone round to seek the opinion of people, if they care and respect the people who elected them, they will find a different way to make revenue without finding dubious means to force this e-levy down the throat of the people,” said the ‘Dangerous’ hitmaker.



Rex Omar on 3FM‘s Sunrise morning show complained about the tribalistic approach of doing things under the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government.



“It is like a clique which have had their way by tricky means to impose themselves on this country. We have been under NPP before. Kufuor’s NPP is completely different from this particular NPP. This particular NPP is the most reckless. They want to bamboozle their way in all matters. This is dangerous and it is wrong.



“Look something is wrong and the earlier everybody speaks up, the better. The way things are going in the next two years, another government will come, I pity the next government. I pity the next President. There is so much damage that it will take Ghana a long time to recover what these people have done within a period of six years to Ghana.”



Rex Omar postulates that if truly the government or political leadership had managed the economy well and it has come to a crunch, the people would even agree to forfeit 50 percent of their salaries to help rebuild the country.



It is clear that the leaders of the country are telling Ghanaians to do what they say but not what they do.



“Thus, they are telling us to allow them to still live in their comfort zone and let them put their burdens on us.”