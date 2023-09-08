E.L drops euphoric Azonto-infused EP 'The Teacher’

Music of Friday, 8 September 2023

Source: Nnamdi Okirike, Contributor

Music Maestro E.L is back with a new EP titled 'The Teacher'. Released on September 8, the project showcases the Ghanaian rapper's commitment to being more active in the scene.



It also sees E.L tap into his roots with seven Azonto-inspired tracks. In the first track, Intro: 'The Teacher', E.L takes listeners on his music-making process, amping up excitement for the rest of the album. E.L then transitions to the euphoric anthem, 'Soba' a cross-genre song that seamlessly blends Azonto and hip-hop.



The third track, 'Who Say' is a self-written infusion of the iconic Azonto genre with a pinch of Amapiano. During a magical encounter amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Aburi Mountains, E.L created “Who Say.”



For 'Eshocki', E.L was inspired by mimosas at the poolside on a hot afternoon in Virginia. With hard-hitting African drums fused with Azonto guitar hop and a bouncy baseline, the lyrics tell a funny story. Still maintaining the Azonto momentum, E.L teams up with previous collaborators Dope Nation on 'Korle Bu'.



Sharing an insight into the making, E.L stated, "I recorded Korle Bu remotely, as I was not in the country. I sent the verse to the boys, and they made history".



E.L breaks away from the Azonto spree with 'Chop Life' a single he dropped earlier this year. As a prelude to the album, Chop Life” is a party hip-hop tune with elements of alternative hip-hop, UK grime, and pop rap.



'The Teacher' ends with Yalé' which skillfully combines the street flavor of 'Jama' music with the rhythmic bounce of Azonto. 'Yalé' captures the essence of E.L.'s high school days at Presec, where the 'Jama' sound influenced his musical journey.



The Teacher showcases E.L's dedication to constantly improving while serving palatable music. It sees the rapper fuse Azonto with other genres, displaying his versatility as an artist.



About E.L



Elom Adablah, better known by his stage name E.L, is a multiple award-winning rapper, singer, producer, and sound engineer known for bringing contemporary Ghanaian music to the forefront of African culture. He also made a name as the pioneer of the Azonto genre, which took Ghana by storm in the early 2010s.



In his 15-year career, the rapper has churned out many hit songs and won several awards, including "Artist of the Year" at the 2016 Ghana Music Awards. An energetic and stellar performer, E.L also toured with legendary American singer Lauryn Hill.