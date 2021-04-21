Dumsor: We need our lights back

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: My News GH

Actress and Movie Producer Yvonne Nelson has said that the claims that the interruption of power supply under the presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is better than what happened under John Dramani Mahama is dumb.



According to her, so far as the country is not enjoying stable power, there is no comparison because, with all, the lights go off.



She made this known when a member of the NPP suggested “Dumsor” under Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is far better than what happened under John Dramani Mahama.



“Dumbest comment ever from one party supporter (@NAkufoAddo ‘s #DUMSOR is better than @JDMahama‘s #DUMSOR) smh #dumsor is #dumsor !!!! We don’t want any of them. We need our lights back!! #dumsormuststop tribalism is killing our progress as a nation.”



Ghana has for some months been suffering from erratic power supply across the country and although citizens believe there is a fundamental problem, handlers of the energy sector say it’s a transmission problem.



