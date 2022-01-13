Dumelo pleads with IGP not to sack the officer captured in a drunken state

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: ghbase.com

Actor John Dumelo has pleaded with the IGP not to sack the police officer captured on camera in a perceived drunken state after a report of him being interdicted came out.



A video of the said police officer in a perceived drunken state went viral and the police seem to have already taken action against him as a report sighted online shows he’s been indicted to pave way for investigation.



John Dumelo reacting to the letter showing the said police officer has been indicted pleaded with the IGP not to sack him as he’s sure they can resolve his problem in the house after the investigation has been carried out.



Though the investigation has just begun, John Dumelo thinks there are ways around the whole issue aside from sacking the said officer from his post and that’s why he took to Twitter to plead with the IGP on his behalf.



