Dumelo distributes boots, cutlasses to farmers in Guan district

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 July 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has begun distributing farm boots and cutlasses to farmers across the Guan District in the Oti Region.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday, 21 July 2022, the actor said: “I hope to reach every farmer soon.”



He added: “The next step would be to provide efficient farming equipment to maximise and add value to what they grow.”



The actor who is also a farmer, recently launched the Women and Youth in Agriculture programme in the Guan district.



The programme is aimed at boosting ginger production.



It is also to create more jobs for farmers across the Guan district this farming season.