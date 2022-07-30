Dumelo, Kofi Sarpong and other public figures who have just graduated from GIMPA

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Some popular figures have made waves following their graduation from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) in July.



Some photos and videos shared on social media on July 29, 2022, saw actor cum politician, Dumelo; musician, DSP Kofi Sarpong; controversial social media commentator, Kwame A Plus; GJA President, Mr Albert Kwabena Dwumfour and actress, Habiba Sinare, all don in robes and hats at their graduation ceremony.



In a post that was sighted on Twitter by GhanaWeb, John Dumelo shared a picture of himself matching his graduation robe and hat with a green Willington boot.



Accompanying the post was a caption that read, “Another master's degree bagged. Praise God.”



In some pictures and videos that were shared on the pages of bloggers, Nkonkonsa and Zionfelix, showbiz personalities like A Plus, DSP Kofi Sarpong and Habiba Sinare were captured the moment after their graduation.



This was followed by the GJA President’s video of him seated with his family after bagging his third Master’s Degree, School of Masters of Art in Monitoring and Evaluation.



The list, by this development, grows tall.



In 2021, Ghanaian actress, Kalsoume Sinare, graduated with a Second-Class Upper in Public Service and Governance.



Her graduation was followed by fashionable actress, Jackie Appiah from the university on January 23, 2022.



She earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and Information Studies along with her manager, Samira Yakubu.



