‘Drug dealers now operating under pharmaceutical license, recruiting top females’ – Afia Schwarzenegger

Entertainment of Friday, 23 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite Afia Schwarzenegger has alleged that drug dealers in the country have taken their operations a notch higher.



She said these drug lords, who usually deal with female socialites, have devised new strategies where these ladies play active roles without leaving any traces.



According to her, drug dealers nowadays operate under pharmaceutical licenses with a more sophisticated approach.



She mentioned a departure from the typical procedure of ingesting drugs, emphasizing that the women they collaborate with are now instructed to travel with the substances without direct contact until they reach their destination.



Afia Schwarzenegger expressed these views in response to Hajia4Reall's recent experiences. The comedian asserted that the illicit activity of money laundering pales in comparison to the questionable behaviours that many prominent female celebrities are currently engaging in.



Giving a vivid narration of what the entire procedure looks like, Afia Schwarzenegger, during a TikTok live, said, "Money laundering is nothing compared to what people in this country do now. People have taken pharmaceutical licenses and are hiding under the guise of trading in drugs. They have recruited these Ghanaian socialites to also participate in that job. What they do is they are not allowed to touch the drugs. After they have sat in the plane, the suitcases containing the drugs will be dropped at the top luggage compartment above their seats. When the ladies get to their destination, then they take it from there. All those doing such things will soon answer for it. Nothing in this world is without consequences."



Afia Schwarzenegger described such acts as vanity, adding that Hajia4Reall should be used as a case study.



She said Hajia's ill-gotten wealth and the thirst for social media relevance have now been reduced to nothing.





TWI NEWS



"All the things she has been flaunting on social media, where are they now? At one point, I didn't know who was even advising her to be doing these things. The designers, the cars, houses, where are they now? Even when she was under investigation, she was still very much active on social media. It looked like she wanted to prove something to people. What are you proving? If you are not guilty, you won't be extradited from London to the US," she added.





Mona Faiz Montrage, also known as Hajia4Reall, reportedly entered a guilty plea on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, in a U.S. Magistrate court regarding her fraud case.This development comes years after she was extradited to the United States from the United Kingdom over alleged involvement in a $ 2 million romance scam targeting older, single Americans.According to US federal prosecutors, the 30-year-old musician cum businesswoman first appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15, 2022, for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes.Hajia4Reall allegedly took over US$ 2 million from 6 victims using 5 bank accounts.Investigations revealed that she maintained five foreign bank accounts in which she accumulated money obtained from six victims.The socialite illicitly established five bank accounts using fictitious business entities across three distinct banks in Bronx, New York.The accounts, designated as 'Montrage Accounts' and sequentially numbered from Account 1 to Account 5, reportedly accumulated deposits amounting to $2,165,000 from victims.EB/BB