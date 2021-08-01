Drone delivers rings at wedding of Funny Face's ex-wife

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: sammykaymedia.com

Ex-wife of comedian Funny Face, Elizabeth Nana Adjoa Ntim, has followed up with a white wedding with her husband, Mr. Eric Adjei after their traditional wedding a few days ago.



The white wedding of Mr. & Mrs Adjei at the Charismatic International Ministry was full to capacity as friends, family and loved ones were all present to support and show love to the newly wed couples.



There were many scenes to behold and cherish on the day, but the highlight of the eventful ceremony was when the wedding rings for the couple arrived via a drone to the admiration of many who witnessed the blessed wedding at the Church auditorium.



