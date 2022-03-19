Draw the line between having a career and being employed – Maternal health expert

LifeStyle of Saturday, 19 March 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Maternal health expert, Alexis Amankwanor, has outlined the difference between having a career and being employed.



In an interview with Eunice Tornyi on the African Women’s Voices show which airs on eTV Ghana, she noted that these are two different paths, specifically classified as the informal sector and the formal sector. However, both sectors are equally valuable and beneficial to society.



She said “Formal sectors come with a lot of benefits because you get insurance, you get back up, you get staff that can support you and more, but the informal sector does not come with such benefits. The informal sector is made up of the traders in makola, hawkers, and the likes but those are also valuable means of employment”.



Alexis went on to explain that a career path is something for which one has a clear trajectory around what they want to accomplish. According to her, it does not have to be backed by education but purely around what your skill sets are, what your aspirations are and how it all comes together.



Alexis noted that “This is where mentorship happens and that’s where you have key people around you to help you go from one step to another”. Being employed on the other hand, must be backed by education and some level of training.



In conclusion, she made clear that the fact that one is employed in a certain field does not necessarily mean that one can build a career around it.