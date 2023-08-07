Drama as Yul Edochie's second wife deletes Pete Edochie’s photo from Instagram

Entertainment of Monday, 7 August 2023

Judy Austin, Yul Edochie's second wife, has reportedly taken down his father-in-law's photo, from her timeline on social media.



Judy Austin pulled down Pete Edochie's photo after the latter's 'harsh' criticisms following Yul's first wife's lawsuit and divorce.





In the interview, Pete claimed he had no knowledge of Judy and Yul's marriage and shared an Igbo parable saying;



"He who goes to the farm and gets ants-infested firewoods (amongst all the good firewoods in the farm) shouldn’t be surprised when Lizards start paying him a visit (like lizards disturbing nah)".



Pete described Yul Edochie's first wife, May, as one of his favourite daughters-in-law, adding that she is a wonderful woman but was receiving advice from people who do not have good homes.



However, reacting to this development, Judy, has pulled down Pete Edochie's picture from her wall on Instagram.



Reacting to the recent development, some fans took to social media to share their thoughts.



