Dr UN hits the studio to record a new song for his upcoming awards ceremony

Dr UN scammed some celebrities and politicians with his fake awards

The man behind the fake UN awards, Dr Fordjour alias Dr UN has yet again caused a massive stir on social media after a video of him recording a new song at the studio hit online.



Dr UN is not only good at issuing fake awards to celebrities and big politicians, he’s also a ‘good’ musician with wack rap lines.



He, prior to the fake humanitarian awards he gave out to Sarkodie, D-Black and other characters under the shade of UN dropped a song that sent everyone who listened rolling in laughter.



The song was very funny with no trace of better information nor ‘sweet’ lyrics. Well, still keen on moving on and taking his awards, a video of him in a studio well dressed recording a song for his upcoming project has surfaced.



You don’t need to be told that Dr UN is definitely coming up with another big awards scheme hence the new song he’s recording at the studio.



