Dr UN announces rebranded awards set for March 2022

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr UN has announced a new awards scheme



• The 'Public Excellency Award' will come off on March 6, 2022



• He is known for organising a fake award in 2020





On March 6, 2022, Ghana will once again witness key personalities in the countries being presented by plagues for their hard work and contribution to their development of the nation at the Public Excellency Award organised by Dr UN.



The date for the event is iconic as it marks Ghana's 65th Independence celebrations.



The self-acclaimed Ambassador for the United Nations, Kwame Owusu Fordjour, popularly called Dr UN rose to fame after managing to scam top personalities in Ghana when he awarded them with fake plagues he claimed were from the United Nations (UN).



The awards scheme dubbed, "UN Kofi Annan Excellence Awards” witnessed key personalities including Sarkodie, Professor Ebenezer Oduro, Berla Mundi, Alban Bagbin, Natalie Fort picking up awards for various categories.



"Do take note, on March 6, 2022, Dr UN will be organising yet another award. It will be of interest to the entire nation. Public Excellency Awards... this is not funny, it is a serious discussion we are having in the studio. Dr UN has hinted that the IGP will take home an award.



"It will take place on March 6, 2022, mark it on your calendar," said the host of Ekwanso Dwoodwoo, Abeiku Santana.



Dr UN has hinted that his team is monitoring the progress of Ghana's Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, who stands a chance of grabbing an award on the day.



"I am impressed with the work done so far by the IGP, I follow him. Even with his age, it is encouraging. He should continue with the same energy. If he will be consistent with what he's doing, the public will enjoy his leadership.



"My team members are scattered across all sectors, we are monitoring every sensitive area," Dr UN revealed.



