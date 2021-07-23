Dr. UN allegedly impregnates SHS student, denies responsibility

Entertainment of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Dr. UN has denied impregnating a young SHS student



• He has been asked to accept responsibility or face embarrassment



• Dr. UN has had some record of scamming in the past



A video circulating on social media has suggested that Dr. UN has put a senior high school student in the ‘family way’.



Although the identity of the young lady is unknown, she was captured sitting by a dining table with a woman believed to be her sister, together with Dr. UN himself, as they were seen in a heated argument over the pregnancy.



Dr. UN denied the pregnancy several times when asked if he was responsible.



“I don’t accept this pregnancy. I don’t remember the last time I had an affair with this particular lady. Perhaps she’s scared to tell the truth because you’re here. I’m not responsible. I know she has a boyfriend but clearly I’m not the one. We’ve been intimate before but I don’t remember the last time.”

The young student on the other hand insisted that Dr. UN is responsible and was ready to call her friend to testify to that effect.

“If it means calling my friend to testify, I will. He is responsible. I don’t know why he’s denying it,” she said as she wept.



Reacting to the video on social media, some individuals stated that if Dr. UN was able to con the likes of Sarkodie, University of Ghana’s Vice-Chancellor, then denying a pregnancy is a simple task for him.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2020, Dr. UN scammed some prominent personalities including Sarkodie, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro, and other top politicians in the country under the guise of being a United Nation’s representative.



Watch the video below







Nomination Formhttps://docs.google.comhttps://cdn.ghanaweb.com