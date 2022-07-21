Dr Lawrence Tetteh details encounter with Ebony Reigns

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 July 2022

I led Ebony to the Lord, Dr Lawrence Tetteh says



Dr Lawrence Tetteh claims Ebony spoke to her wife after accepting Christ



Ebony dies following motor accident



Founder and leader of the Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, has disclosed what happened between himself and sensational female artiste, Ebony, before her death.



According to Dr Lawrence, Ebony gave her life to Christ before she passed.



“Tuesday afternoon was when I led her to the Lord. She died on Thursday. So I realized nobody knows tomorrow. We must respect and love everyone because tomorrow is never promised,” he noted on Onua FM.



Explaining in detail what ensued between himself and the late Ebony, the preacher mentioned he chanced on the late singer at an embassy.



“She said the sinner’s prayer and told me she was going to her mom in Sunyani. Her mother was back from London. And when she comes back, she wanted to come to church with my wife, Barbara, and me.



“Fortunately, my wife was in town, and they all spoke. She was excited. It was my phone she spoke on because her phone was kept at the entrance, but I could take pictures with my phone inside the embassy.”



“So all my pictures with her were what I took with my mobile phone. So you notice that there are three people in the picture. Myself, her, and the Hungarian ambassador,” Dr Lawrence Tetteh concluded.



Ebony was born, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng on the 16th of February 1997 and died on the 8th of February 2018. She was known by her stage name Ebony Reigns. She was a Ghanaian dancehall artist known for her hit songs “Poison” and “Kupe”. She was discovered by Bullet of Ruff n Smooth fame.



Ebony died alongside two others when their vehicle collided with a VIP bus around 11.30 p.m. at Nyamebekyere, near Mankranso in the Ahafo Ano South District in the Ashanti Region.



