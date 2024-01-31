Dr Grace Boadu never married or had children – Family speaks

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: zionfelix.net

The sudden death of Dr. Grace Boadu has left her family in profound grief, and as they come to terms with the loss, her uncle has provided insight into aspects of her life that were not widely known.



In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Dr. Grace Boadu’s uncle disclosed that the herbal practitioner, who gained prominence for her contributions to alternative healthcare, had not yet experienced the joys of marriage or motherhood.



According to the uncle, Dr. Grace Boadu was in the process of preparing for marriage and held aspirations of starting a family until her untimely demise.



The revelation adds a layer of poignancy to her passing, as it highlights the dreams and plans



Expressing the family’s deep hurt, the uncle emphasized the sorrow of Dr. Grace Boadu leaving behind no children.



