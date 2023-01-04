You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 04Article 1690178

Music of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Music Arena Gh

Dr. Cryme unveils visuals for ‘Too Known’

Dr. Cryme play videoDr. Cryme

Even with the widespread acclaim he received for his Kwasi EP last year, Dr. Cryme has not wavered from his always-high standards.

With the release of the music video for his song "Too Known," he has had a productive start to the new year.

The EP's fourth track, "Too Known" finally has a music video that does a good job of depicting its subject.

Bra Shizzle, the video's director, and cinematographer created a stunning work in its spare elegance. Always have faith in him.

Here is a music video for your viewing pleasure.

