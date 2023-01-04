Dr. Cryme unveils visuals for ‘Too Known’

Music of Wednesday, 4 January 2023

Source: Music Arena Gh

Even with the widespread acclaim he received for his Kwasi EP last year, Dr. Cryme has not wavered from his always-high standards.



With the release of the music video for his song "Too Known," he has had a productive start to the new year.



The EP's fourth track, "Too Known" finally has a music video that does a good job of depicting its subject.



Bra Shizzle, the video's director, and cinematographer created a stunning work in its spare elegance. Always have faith in him.



Here is a music video for your viewing pleasure.



