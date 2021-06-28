Doubting my win means I'm doubting God’s ability – Diana Hamilton

Entertainment of Monday, 28 June 2021

The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music (VGMA) Artiste of the Year, Mrs. Diana Hamilton has stated that although she is yet to come to terms with her victory, she doesn’t want to doubt God’s ability.





It can be recalled that Diana's win was met with wild criticisms with a section of the public suggesting that she doesn't deserve the ultimate award.





Some went far as to suggest that popular Afrobeats artiste KiDi, who according to many did exploits in the year under review should have won.





But reacting to all of these assertions, the gospel singer emptied her thoughts on social media on June 28, 2021, saying:



“Family, what God cannot do doesn’t exist. I’m trying to put this all together but making sense of it means I’m doubting God's ability. To everyone who supported me through your prayers, words of encouragement public or private support I am grateful, it's been a long day in a bit, this is to encourage somebody out there, the road might be long but it's will be worth it just trust the process,”



From all indications, Mrs. Hamilton remains unfazed amidst the criticisms from naysayers.



Diana Hamilton becomes the second female artiste to win the Artiste of the Year after Ebony Reigns who won posthumously in 2018.



She also picked up three other awards on the night; Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year, Gospel Artiste of the Year, and Gospel Song of the Year.



