Dorothy, Raheema excel in Bookworm competition

Dorothy Ohenebeng of Santa Barbara School, Tema Community 8 and Raheema Issahaku of New Oxford International have demonstrated sheer brilliance in the ongoing Bookworm Season 4 reality competition in Accra.



The duo, aged 11 respectively in the Upper Primary section has picked the prestigious best reader prizes for three streaks in different weeks.



While Dorothy picked it in weeks two, four and six, Raheema won it in weeks one, three and five.



According to the CEO of Bookworm Reality Show, Reverend Kofi Poku, the competition with the sole intention to encourage reading in schools has reached a great height.



“What we are experiencing clearly tells how competitive the show has been, it is getting keener by the week and we hoping for the very best in the final in the coming weeks,” said Rev. Poku.



He added, “We commend the two pupils for demonstrating brilliance, and urge the others to do same.”



The final for the Bookworm Reality Show season 4 is scheduled for December 18 in Accra.