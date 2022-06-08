Dorolando releases ‘Desperado’ off upcoming ‘Oasis’ EP

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Budding afro-fusion musician Dorolando has released his first single dubbed ‘Desperado’ off his upcoming ‘Oasis‘ EP.



‘Desperado’ is a drill sound with a feel of soul and afrobeat to create a unique sound for all classes of listeners.



Known in real life as Roland Paul Ebiwei, Dorolando describes music as “the best therapy in the desert of life”, and ‘Desperado’ is definitely one.



According to him, his music is inspired by “beauty and struggles, people and nature, sex and love, heartbreaks and healings mixed with an exotic street flow.”



The highly-anticipated ‘Oasis‘ EP is Dorolando’s second EP that the talented music maker is using to explore more of himself.



He told starrfm.com.gh, “I wanted to explore more of me and create something I could feel, something soothing for the soul in these crazy times but also not to be too serious so it can feel like summer and orgasms. So that’s what Oasis is about.”



‘Oasis’ will be out on July 22.