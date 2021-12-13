Doreen Avio has come to apologize – MzGee speaks about cabal at Multimedia

Entertainment of Monday, 13 December 2021

Entertainment Personality MzGee born Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah has disclosed that a cabal worked against her while she was a staff of the Multimedia Group in Accra.



She mentioned Doreen Avio as one of the persons of a whole cabal that fought her because of her sharp rise to fame and influence in the industry but was quick to add that after reflection, Doreen has since apologized to her for all she did while working with her.



“The beauty about it is that after a while we all had reflections, I think Doreen Avio has reflected and has come to apologize. She wasn’t the only one (who had issues with me because I was flourishing). They were many but she has had reflections and I appreciate that about her. She reflected and she came with Kwame B who is a friend to us both to say openly that she is sorry if she had done something in the past (that hurt me),” she stated.



MzGee said they made up stories against her and thought she was being given opportunities because she was having an affair with the people who mattered.



“When you meet people on the job and they are flourishing than you think you are, it is good when you sing their praises as well so that God will also open doors for you. Because they felt I was a newbie at Multimedia, they felt I was given an undue advantage even though I had come to meet them so they wouldn’t allow me to flourish more than them. It was a cabal. It wasn’t just one person.”



MzGee left the Multimedia Group in 2019 in a shocking move to Media General where she was until she left to start her own brand.



She explained in the Delay Show that she left Media General not because of anything but she thought of her growth and realized she needs to do something for herself.



