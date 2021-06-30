DopeNation to share experiences on Pulse Hangout

Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 June 2021

Source: Simon Asare, Contributor

The only interactive music show in Ghana, MTN Pulse Hangout will host award-winning music duo, DopeNation on Friday, July 2, 2021.



The 'Zanku' hitmakers would have their turn of the music platform which seeks to get fans up close with their favourite music stars.



The identical twin brothers made up B2 and Twist would thrill audiences with their superb stagecraft and some back-to-back hits hosted by top renowned DJs.



Music Lovers can enjoy the show by downloading the MTN Pulse App and streaming on all MTN's social media platforms.



The last edition of the Pulse Hangout saw three music sensations Yaw Tog, Kweku Flick, and Kweku Darlington share some music secrets and how they rose to stardom coupled with an energetic performance.