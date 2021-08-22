'Dont stress to impress people' - Shatta Wale advises youth

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 August 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has asked the youth to allow God to work in their lives and not rush their growth.



He has asked the youth to be patient and wait upon the Lord for their own appointed time.



Shatta Wale who is known to have a great belief in God and his works made this known while addressing his fans on social media.



He believes that it is imperative for the youth to desist from stressing their lives in order to impress people adding that they should believe in times and seasons.



“Grow in God and don’t grow as you own. We don’t own or owe anybody in the world apart from God ..Allow him to work in your life, Stop stressing yourself to impress people ..wait for your Growth. Even if 100 years ..WAIT,” he wrote during an interaction with fans on Facebook on August 22, 2021.



The Dancehall artiste has been captured in several instances on social media, empowering his fans.



Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has launched a foundation to help the youth through social-economic interventions.



Dubbed the Shatta Foundation, he intends to make social changes in areas like education, healthcare, human capital development, capacity building and skills development.