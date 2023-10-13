Don’t you use the Motorway? - Nana Tornado descends on Amoako-Atta

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Nana Tornado, has descended heavily on the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah over the deplorable state of the Tema Motorway.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is always blamed when things go wrong in the country, however, the ministers appointed are to ensure the right things are done in their various sectors.



The popular socialite lamented the deplorable state of the pothole-ridden Tema Motorway which has led to accidents with others losing their lives over the government’s negligence to fix it.



In a video shared on social media, Nana Tornado was spotted on the Tema Motorway standing in front of his vehicle and showing the poor state of the road and lambasted Kwasi Amoako-Attah for his failure to fix it.



“Mr. Minister of Roads and Highways [Kwasi Amoako-Attah], the potholes on the Tema Motorway are very worrying. If something happens the president is blamed all the time but he can’t do everything by himself that’s why he appointed ministers.



“So Minister of Highways, if you look at the way potholes on the Motorway with people dying and others encountering accidents it's not easy. Minister of Highways, why? Don’t you pass here? Mr. Minister of Highways, don't you use the Motorway? We are always blaming the president but look at the Motorway it has turned into a killing point. Kill us, okay?”



The government has assured the general public that it will commence works on the Tema Motorway to fix the road.



Some celebrities in the entertainment industry including rapper, Sarkodie and Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy have added their voices calling on the government to fix the road as soon as possible to avoid endangering the lives of Ghanaians.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB