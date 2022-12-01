‘Don’t you dare propose or tell me you love me’ – Princess Shyngle to potential suitors

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Princess Shyngle has taken to social media to outdoor a tall list of rules for men who are yearning to start a relationship with her.



The actress who recently got out of a failed marriage stormed her Instagram wall with a set of warnings and a barrage of things she would consider in her next relationship.



Unclear what triggered her rants, the Gambian socialite wrote: "The thought of me ever getting married again makes me sick to my stomach. I don't ever want to get married again so if we're dating Don’t be calling and texting me every day, once a week is good enough. Don't ever introduce me to any of your friends or family members. Don't you dare try to propose to me cuz that will be the last time you will ever hear from me again.



"I don't care if you're bisexual you can cheat on me with men and women I do not care as long as you're paying my bills, support my dreams, giving me good d**k, buying me expensive shit, I'll be the happiest. I'm not interested in having kids so feel free to have as many baby mama's as you want. Lastly don't you ever post me on your social media or tell me you love me."



Princess Shyngle’s post has since triggered public concerns with scores of netizens alleging that she is perhaps going through mental and emotional turmoil.



Others believe that she is speaking from a ‘broken’ place, due to experiences from her horrible past relationships.



Earlier in 2021, while announcing her divorce on the internet, the actress said social media contributed immensely to her broken marriage.



"Keep your marriage out of social media, it's one of the main reasons that fucked my marriage so I am telling this for a fact," she stated.



Princess Shyngle’s relationship fallouts



In September 2019, the actress announced her engagement to one Fred Badji. Their relationship however turned sour and caused a scandal on social media after the latter allegedly cheated and was also arrested for drug trafficking.



In 2021, Princess Shyngle found love again in her childhood friend Bala-Gaye. They tied the knot in January 2021 and ended their marriage in April 2021.



