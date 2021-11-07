Don’t wait to be called to fight galamsey – Stonebwoy to Ghanaian celebrities

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall and reggae musician, Stonebwoy, has made a clarion call to entertainment industry players for inclusive participation in the fight of illegal mining, otherwise known as ‘Galamsey’ in the country.



In recent times, the Akufo-Addo administration declared war on illegal small-scale mining after several attempts by previous governments to solve the canker. Speaking in the Entertainment Segment on TV3 New Day, Stonebwoy stated that it is essential that industry players actively participate in this big assignment by the government to achieve a goal beneficial to the nation at large.



He indicated that creatives in the industry have huge numbers of followers globally, and the ripple effects of their advocacy will reach a larger audience if they participate in the campaign.

Stonebwoy explained that will create an awareness that would make the fight easier and eventually curb such practices nationwide.



