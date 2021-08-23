You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 08 23Article 1339096

Entertainment of Monday, 23 August 2021

Don’t visit your man wearing ‘parachute’ panties – Women advised

The advise was issued by popular female sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness play videoThe advise was issued by popular female sex coach, Dzifa Sweetness

Dzifa Sweetness, one of Ghana’s very experienced sex coaches, has advised ladies to stop visiting their boyfriends wearing parachute panties, otherwise known as grandma panties.

On eTV Ghana’s adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’, she said that some women dress very beautifully when visiting their boyfriends, but this is usually only outer beauty. According to her, they wear nice clothes only for their partner to take them off and see parachutes or torn panties.

Dzifa warned that this is a huge turn-off to men; hence, it is something that women who fall in this category need to put a stop to. She advised that women check the panties they wear to their boyfriend’s house and ensure it is always neat and sexy.

“Some women wear sexy panties, but you’ll see loose threads hanging all around it. Now, these men who like to wear watches, you’ll realize he’ll be undressing her, and suddenly, one loose thread will just get stuck on the watch. This can even make your man’s penis go back to sleep”, she said.

She advised that women who do not have any sexy panties should visit their boyfriends pant-free as men even happen to love that more to be on the safer side.

