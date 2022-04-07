Don't try me, my insult can cause your divorce - Kumchacha warns critics

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 April 2022

Kumchacha barks at critics



I will insult anyone who attacks me, Kumchacha declares



I don't care if you tag me as NDC, Kumchacha



Popular Ghanaian preacher, Nicholas Osei, better known as Prophet Kumchacha, has warned party footsoldiers to stay away from constantly disrespecting him just because he speaks against the ruling government.



These party-faithful have tagged him as a member of the opposition party just because of his comments on the high cost of living as when as the hike in fuel prices.



Addressing the issue on OKAY101.7FM, he warned that anybody who speaks against him will face his wrath.



"In Ghana, once you speak the truth they will dress you in a 'political suit'. How does my membership concern you?" the popular preacher quizzed.



The man of God has promised to rain insults on critics, adding that their public disgrace will be so intense and can cause their husbands or wives to call for a divorce.



"As he said, Ghana is a land of money but we continue to suffer. When I speak against all these ills then people want to insult me. I dare you to pick the number and call me, I will insult you until your wife leaves you. I swear to God!"



He furthered: "My insult alone can cause your husband to divorce you. I can't insult you on radio but if you think you've got a loudmouth, dare to pick my private number and call Prophet Kumchacha, I will rain proper insults on you.



He has sworn to attack critics who attack him for no reason.



Also, Kumchacha promised to call out the government if they fail to manage the situation at hand.