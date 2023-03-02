‘Don't try and die’ - Shugatiti warns American adult film star

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Following American porn star, star King Nasir’s offer to help Shugatiti achieve orgasm, she has issued a warning to him.



After Shugatiti disclosed in an interview with Zionfelix that she had never reached orgasm in her entire life, King Nasir extended an invitation to help but the former seems unconvinced.



Responding to him on Twitter, Shugatiti said King Nasir would "die" if he thinks he can make her climax.



"Don't try and die oooo," Shugatiti cautioned.



In a separate post, she said,



“Remember pornstars act according to script haaaa this is no movie @KingNasirXXX don’t do and die it’s a warning oooo.”



The exchange between the two has since caused a stir on social media, with many expressing their views on the matter.



Scores of netizens seem excited with the development, while others, anticipate that Shugatiti would accept the offer.



Read the post below:





Don’t try and die oooo https://t.co/dqqNb7ZGAU — shugatiti (@shugatiti1) March 1, 2023

ADA/EB