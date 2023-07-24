'Don’t tell my husband how to mourn his first son' – Judy Austin spits fire

Entertainment of Monday, 24 July 2023

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, has dragged Nigerians who are criticizing her husband over how he is mourning his first son.



In her latest tirade, Judy lambasted netizens for claiming that her husband moved on very fast after Kamibilichukwu Edochie died.



Yul and his second wife, Judy, have since been facing criticisms after they got married, and the former's son's death intensified the trolls.



However, Judy stated in a recent video that her husband should be allowed to mourn his son anyhow he deems fit.



She highlighted that no one would be able to knock Yul Edochie down by spreading false information and lies and that he would continue to prosper in all his endeavors.



She wrote: “Come for me and I’ll come for you 10 times, come for Yul and I’ll come for you one thousand times. Wait till your own child dies, then you can show us how to mourn.”



