'Don’t tell my husband how to mourn his first son' – Judy Austin spits fire

Entertainment of Friday, 21 July 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, has dragged Nigerians who are criticizing her husband over how he is mourning his first son's passing.



In her latest tirade, Judy blamed Nigerians for criticizing her husband Yul Edochie after the death of his first son, Kamibilichukwu Edochie.



Yul and his second wife, Judy, have been facing criticisms since the actor's comeback to social media after the death of his first son.



Judy stated in a video on Yul's Facebook page that her husband should be allowed to mourn the death of his son in a way he sees fit.



She highlighted that no one would be able to knock Yul Edochie down by spreading false information and lies and that he would continue to prosper in all his endeavours.



Judy also emphasized that anyone who comes after her will experience her anger ten times, but anyone who pursues Yul would witness her vengeful side 1,000 times.



She wrote: “Come for me and I’ll come for you 10 times, come for Yul and I’ll come for you one thousand times. Wait till your own child dies, then you can show us how to mourn.”