Don’t stress your man - Serwaa Amihere's message to women

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcaster, Serwaa Amihere has sent a message to women who continue to stress out their male partners under the country's current economic hardship.



According to Serwaa, men deserve better, the reason they should be appreciated for their sacrifices and the extent they go in caring for their loved ones and family.



In a tweet that has garnered several reactions, she wrote: "Don’t stress your man, he deserves happiness too. Be a comforting haven for him, the world is already taking so much from him."



This is not the first time the broadcaster has 'preached' on relationships, a move that has earned her admiration from Twitter users.



Check out the post below:





Don’t stress your man, he deserves happiness too.

Be a comforting haven for him, the world is already taking so much from him ???????? — Serwaa Amihere (@Serwaa_Amihere) October 3, 2022

OPD/DA