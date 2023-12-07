Don’t stop going to church because your prayers are not answered - Ceccy Twum counsels

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ceccy Abena Ampratwum popularly known as Ceccy Twum has urged Ghanaians to remain steadfast in Christ in times of trouble and persecution.



She indicated that persons who abandon going to church because their prayer requests were not answered by God in time are worsening their woes by prolonging them further.



Ceccy Twum advised members of the public to keep trusting the lord for their breakthrough when there are delays because it is a way God uses to test one’s faith.



“It feels like you’ve been going to church, praying to God, sowing seeds and done everything possible but still, the expected results have not been achieved so you’ll stop going to church. If you stay at home, will you get the expected results? When you go to church and you're encouraged to keep praying that is better,” she said while speaking in an interview with Okay FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



She further stated that there are instances where some individuals have all their needs but are unable to enjoy them due to certain problems.



Ceccy Twum entreated Christians to be persistent in the lord regardless of the circumstances.



“Some people have everything they want but they are not entitled to enjoy the fruits of their labour. Once you have life it means there is hope. As the bible says ‘they that wait upon the lord shall renew their strength’ so keep trusting him.”



Her advice seeks to encourage Christians to discard the idea of abandoning going to church when their prayers are not answered.







