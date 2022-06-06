Don’t stay in abusive marriages in the name of ‘for better, for worse’ – Osofokyiri Abosom

LifeStyle of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The leader of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews popularly called Osofo Kyiri Abosom, has counselled couples to go their separate ways when spouses become abusive.



The Man of God said that spouses who suffer abuse in marriage should ignore pastors when they encourage them to stay in such relationships.



Rev. Kwabena Andrews spoke against the popular phrase “for better or for worse” in marriage vows noting that don’t stay in the marriage when you are suffering emotional and physical torture in the name of “for better or for worse.”



He further described pastors who coerce partners to stay with their abusive significant others as ‘wicked people who can kill’ at the least opportunity.



“When you are in a marriage that is abusive, [marriage] that brings suffering; please walk out of that marriage. Any pastor who tells you to stay ‘for better or for worse’ is lying. He is a wicked person and can kill you”, the pastor said on Angel FM’s Y’adwumanie on Monday, June 6.



Explaining his point of view, the 2020 presidential candidate for the Ghana Union Movement (GUM) said that marriage is supposed to bring benefits to both parties.



“We didn’t come into the world with marriage so if it doesn’t benefit you, just walk out,” he told the host, DJ Ohemaa Woyeje.