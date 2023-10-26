'Don't spend life working like a slave, take a minute to breathe' – Adina advises

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 October 2023

Singer Adina has urged Ghanaians to be more assertive about their health and general well-being. According to her, people need to take some time to relax from the pressures of life.



Speaking to Jason El-A on MX24TV, Adina acknowledged that many people are working tirelessly to provide for their families or meet demanding work deadlines.



She observed that with responsibilities like work and bills, people can become overwhelmed by the stress of daily life.



"We're all going through so much right now. And I know personally a lot of people that are all about their work, they wake up in the morning, they go to work, they travel like two hours to the workplace, come back late. They need to meet this deadline. Rent..." she lamented.



Adina expressed that people should occasionally pause and recharge as the hustle and bustle of life's fast pace can live on without any sense of time.



“It's like they're always talking about something. And I'm like, times are hard. Yes, but every once in a while, you need to take a minute to just breathe. Because we're living.



"If you don't take a life, it will just pass you by (and) before you realize, you are 30. Don't spend life working, like being a slave or something like that. Leave when you're tired. Take a moment,” she explained.



Adina also stressed the importance of seizing moments to live and enjoy life. Not necessarily by going on expensive dates, but by anything that makes one relax.



“You don't have to go to Santorini for it to be an actual vacation. It could just be you cooking in the house and inviting people over or going to your favorite restaurants or watching your favorite TV show, like something watching this show if you want,” she stated.



