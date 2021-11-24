Don't settle for less, we want to see your record winning Grammy - Stonebwoy told

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Nominees for 64th Grammy have been announced



Three albums Stonebwoy featured on have gained a nomination



Fans react to Stonebwoy's post on the awards



On Monday, November 23, award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician, Stonebwoy, announced that three albums he featured on have gained a Grammy nomination.



He was elated about the good news. In a tweet, Stonebwoy also called 1GAD disclosed that he will be regarded as a winner should any of the three albums win the Best Reggae Album award.



The Bhim Nation president contributed to a song on the album of Sean Paul, Etana and Jesse Royal, who were on Monday named Grammy nominees.



"And At the @RecordingAcad @stonebwoy features on 3 Albums Out of 5 To Get Nominated.. should Either of the albums Win… Do The maths..#Ghana #BhimNation," Stonebwoy's tweet dated November 23 read.



His post has been greeted with mixed reactions as music lovers in Ghana believe that Stonebwoy deserves his spot on the Grammy Awards and not a nomination for an album he featured on.



Critics have charged him to work harder to secure a nomination instead of jubilating over the wins of others.



A Twitter user, Nana in a response to the dancehall artiste argued that he does not become a winner by virtue of his feature.



He wrote: "Ok I’ll do the maths. The maths says that doesn’t make you a nominee nor a winner. Just read category definition to stop misinforming the fans and public."



Oppong on Twitter wrote: "Charlie u for shun this thing, your own album will be nominated soon, stop this clout chasing, learn from Wiz."



Another user named Big Bird commented: "It's the album, not the song u featured on bruh a citation will be credited to you for your work on that album. Just as others did when Burna Boy album won last year."



Also reacting to the 'negative' comments coming in from fans, Aziz, noted that the singer has every right to celebrate his 'little win'.



He wrote: "Bro allow him to bost of his achievements!!! Is not easy to get Grammy nomination so allow him, if he want to blow his trumpet till daybreak is NONE OF YOUR BUSINESS, if u r not happy for him just skip his post."























